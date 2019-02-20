Federal grant assists Job Point's YouthBuild Program

COLUMBIA - Job Point will receive a $1.1 million grant to assist with its YouthBuild Program.

The money will be used to maintain current initiatives as well as help secure a permanent location for students. The organization will be reimbursed for money it spends over the next three years until the grant is fulfilled.

“Columbia is one of the smallest communities in the nation that has YouthBuild” said Director and CEO Steven A. Smith. “It’s rewarding, you know, to see people succeed, grow and come a long way in a short period of time.”

Some of YouthBuild's current initiatives include advancing educational levels, developing leadership abilities and obtaining skills training in the construction field.

Currently, the program is building new homes in Columbia’s most impoverished neighborhoods and improving infrastructure by maintaining and repairing roadways.

YouthBuild member Makayla Mosley said she is grateful for the program, which she has been a part of since June 2018.

“I just love it so much and it means so much to someone like me because I didn't get a chance to go to public school," she said. "I have something to show for everything I accomplished.”

Mosley will be graduating in three months and plans to take nursing classes and moving into the hospice industry.

The grant will help YouthBuild members "Not just get a job but securing a career path" Smith said.