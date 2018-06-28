Federal Grant Expands Job Point

COLUMBIA - Job Point leaders said Monday the group received $1.5 million in grant money from the U.S. Department of Labor to begin the Civil Youth Corps. Previous youth offenders 18-21 are eligible for the program, which matches workers with employers, provides education to finish the GED and offers other services for students.

Columbia's program was one of 15 to get the grant out of 300 that applied nationwide. Similar to the existing Columbia Builds Youth program, CYC will consist of work in and out of the classroom. The difference is CYC students will be doing community service projects, whereas CBY students work on skill-specific projects and internships, such as construction work.

CBY already has a partnership with the city of Columbia to do community service and volunteer work. Columbia's Stormwater Utilities Education and Outreach program as well as Columbia's Public Works Street Department provides projects for CBY students. Stormwater educator Mike Heimos said the projects are an extension of the education students receive about construction, community and responsibility.

When Civil Youth Corps enrolls students, students will be incorporated into the projects the city already has available through CBY. There are no students enrolled in CYC right now, but Job Point expects to see applicants soon.

Click here to apply to Civil Youth Corps and other Job Point programs.