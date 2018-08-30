Federal grant means Mississippi River bridge to be replaced

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A $10 million federal grant means an old bridge over the Mississippi River can finally be replaced along the Missouri and Illinois border.

The U.S. 54 bridge near the rural town of Louisiana, Missouri, was built in 1928 and is considered structurally deficient, functionally obsolete because of its narrow lanes and in critical condition. It was closed most of last week so crews could make repairs.

Illinois is already committed to funding its half of the new bridge in 2019, but the $63 million project had been on hold because Missouri couldn't pay for its share.

Federal officials announced a $10 million grant for the bridge Monday.

Missouri's top bridge engineer, Dennis Heckman, pledged Tuesday that Missouri now will come up with the rest of the needed funds.