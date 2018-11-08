Federal Grant to Restore Covered Bridge

MONROE COUNTY - The U.S. Department of Transportation awarded $2,583 Wednesday to help restore the Union Covered Bridge in Monroe County.

This money will be used with the $144,788 grant from the Federal Highway Administration, awarded in June, to realign roof rafters, replace wooden shingles, remove graffiti and repair fire detection equipment damaged by a flood in 2008. Officials say they will hire a structural engineer familliar with this type of bridge.

The 140-year-old bridge was severely damaged after a flood in July 2008 when structural elements came loose.

Union Covered Bridge is one of four remaining covered bridges with a Burr Arch design.

Officials said they anticipate work beginning in 2012.