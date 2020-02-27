Federal health officials investigate E. coli outbreak likely linked to Jimmy John's

22 hours 47 minutes 12 seconds ago Wednesday, February 26 2020 Feb 26, 2020 Wednesday, February 26, 2020 10:51:00 PM CST February 26, 2020 in News
By: Connor Spielmaker, CNN
(CNN) -- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced an investigation into a multi-state E. coli outbreak they believe is linked to Jimmy John's.

The announcement comes a day after the Food and Drug Administration accused the sandwich chain of serving unsafe vegetables.

In a CDC Food Safety Alert, the health agency says people reported becoming ill after eating clover sprouts served at Jimmy John's restaurants. The alert says there are 14 cases across Texas, Missouri, Illinois, Utah and Iowa.

The FDA sent a warning letter Tuesday alleging Jimmy John's had not "demonstrated implementation" of fixes to its supply chain to "assure the safety of ingredients used in its products." The FDA linked Jimmy Johns to multiple outbreaks over the last seven years spanning 17 states.

The CDC lists raw and lightly cooked sprouts as a known source of foodborne illness.

In a statement sent to CNN Wednesday, the company said they are no longer serving sprouts.

"Effective Monday, February 24th, Jimmy John's no longer serves sprouts. We're cooperating with the CDC and FDA to identify the supplier(s) responsible for a recent outbreak related to sprouts. Food safety and the welfare of our customers are our top priorities," said Jimmy John's President James North.

Both the FDA and Jimmy John's said this outbreak is separate from Tuesday's letter.

"Upon learning that this new outbreak is likely linked to clover sprouts from Jimmy John's restaurants (in those states), the FDA activated a team to initiate a traceback investigation and federal health officials will continue to monitor for illnesses," FDA Deputy Commissioner for Food Policy and Response Frank Yiannas said in a statement Wednesday.

The illnesses started between January 6 and February 11, according to the CDC. No hospitalizations or deaths have been reported. The CDC said five of six ill people interviewed reported eating at a Jimmy John's, and four of the six remembered eating sprouts.

Both the FDA and CDC are asking consumers who may have eaten sprouts from Jimmy Johns before February 24 to monitor themselves for symptoms, and if they become sick to talk to a doctor.

The CDC lists symptoms of an E. coli infection as varying, but often include severe stomach cramps, diarrhea and vomiting. Some people may have a slight fever. Symptoms usually start 2-8 days after consuming the germ. For information on E. coli, click here.

More News

Grid
List

Columbia hosts affordable housing summit
Columbia hosts affordable housing summit
COLUMBIA – Columbia hosted its first affordable housing summit Thursday night. The summit offered residents a chance to learn... More >>
1 hour ago Thursday, February 27 2020 Feb 27, 2020 Thursday, February 27, 2020 8:27:00 PM CST February 27, 2020 in News

Columbia Police investigating Conley Rd. robbery
Columbia Police investigating Conley Rd. robbery
COLUMBIA - Columbia Police responded to a report of a strong-arm robbery that occurred in the parking lot at Sam's... More >>
4 hours ago Thursday, February 27 2020 Feb 27, 2020 Thursday, February 27, 2020 5:14:00 PM CST February 27, 2020 in News

Task force meets to address Missouri's opioid crisis
Task force meets to address Missouri's opioid crisis
JEFFERSON CITY - The opioid crisis throughout the United States can not be solved overnight. However, Missouri lawmakers are taking... More >>
5 hours ago Thursday, February 27 2020 Feb 27, 2020 Thursday, February 27, 2020 4:33:00 PM CST February 27, 2020 in News

New bill will make adopting and training service dogs easier for vets
New bill will make adopting and training service dogs easier for vets
WASHINGTON D.C. - The U.S. House of Representatives has just approved a bill that would expand opportunities for veterans to... More >>
5 hours ago Thursday, February 27 2020 Feb 27, 2020 Thursday, February 27, 2020 4:24:00 PM CST February 27, 2020 in A Brighter Tomorrow

UPDATE: Man charged with the murder in 1991 Russellville cold case
UPDATE: Man charged with the murder in 1991 Russellville cold case
RUSSELLVILLE - The Cole County Prosecutor and Cole County Sheriff's Office announced on Thursday the name of the man charged... More >>
6 hours ago Thursday, February 27 2020 Feb 27, 2020 Thursday, February 27, 2020 3:24:00 PM CST February 27, 2020 in News

How to tell if your kid is suffering from a mental illness
How to tell if your kid is suffering from a mental illness
(CNN) -- Children's lives may not be as hard as adults' lives, but sometimes their moodiness and sadness are more... More >>
7 hours ago Thursday, February 27 2020 Feb 27, 2020 Thursday, February 27, 2020 2:34:08 PM CST February 27, 2020 in A Brighter Tomorrow

Coronavirus misinformation hurting local restaurants
Coronavirus misinformation hurting local restaurants
COLUMBIA – Business owners say fears stemming from misinformation about the coronavirus are causing their business to unfairly take a... More >>
8 hours ago Thursday, February 27 2020 Feb 27, 2020 Thursday, February 27, 2020 1:33:00 PM CST February 27, 2020 in News

Authorities to give updates in 1991 Russellville cold case
Authorities to give updates in 1991 Russellville cold case
RUSSELLVILLE - The Cole County Prosecutor and Cole County Sheriff will hold a press conference Thursday afternoon with a break... More >>
8 hours ago Thursday, February 27 2020 Feb 27, 2020 Thursday, February 27, 2020 1:01:00 PM CST February 27, 2020 in News

Two charged in connection with Sedalia homicide
Two charged in connection with Sedalia homicide
SEDALIA - Prosecutors have filed charges against two men in connection with a February 22 shooting that left one man... More >>
11 hours ago Thursday, February 27 2020 Feb 27, 2020 Thursday, February 27, 2020 10:29:00 AM CST February 27, 2020 in News

MSHP asking for help in ongoing sexual assault investigation
MSHP asking for help in ongoing sexual assault investigation
LAKE OF THE OZARKS - The Missouri State Highway Patrol is asking for assistance in an ongoing sexual assault investigation.... More >>
11 hours ago Thursday, February 27 2020 Feb 27, 2020 Thursday, February 27, 2020 9:52:00 AM CST February 27, 2020 in News

Man charged with killing Missouri community center co-worker
Man charged with killing Missouri community center co-worker
MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say a part-time janitor has been charged with first-degree murder after shooting and killing... More >>
15 hours ago Thursday, February 27 2020 Feb 27, 2020 Thursday, February 27, 2020 6:13:00 AM CST February 27, 2020 in News

Columbia wants to build more affordable homes
Columbia wants to build more affordable homes
COLUMBIA - Columbia is a college town full of apartments and townhouses, but it wants to start giving low-income families... More >>
16 hours ago Thursday, February 27 2020 Feb 27, 2020 Thursday, February 27, 2020 5:30:00 AM CST February 27, 2020 in News

Federal health officials investigate E. coli outbreak likely linked to Jimmy John's
Federal health officials investigate E. coli outbreak likely linked to Jimmy John's
(CNN) -- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced an investigation into a multi-state E. coli outbreak they believe... More >>
22 hours ago Wednesday, February 26 2020 Feb 26, 2020 Wednesday, February 26, 2020 10:51:00 PM CST February 26, 2020 in News

FBI agent involved in shooting in Kansas City
FBI agent involved in shooting in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — An FBI agent shot someone inside a central Kansas City apartment building Wednesday but few... More >>
22 hours ago Wednesday, February 26 2020 Feb 26, 2020 Wednesday, February 26, 2020 10:41:00 PM CST February 26, 2020 in News

State lawmakers looking to roll the dice on legalized sports betting
State lawmakers looking to roll the dice on legalized sports betting
JEFFERSON CITY- State lawmakers are considering multiple bills that would legalize sports betting in the State of Missouri. Americans... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, February 26 2020 Feb 26, 2020 Wednesday, February 26, 2020 8:10:00 PM CST February 26, 2020 in News

State lawmakers clash over LGBTQ rights
State lawmakers clash over LGBTQ rights
JEFFERSON CITY - This week state lawmakers are focusing and fighting on bills about the inclusion of the LGTBQ community.... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, February 26 2020 Feb 26, 2020 Wednesday, February 26, 2020 7:53:00 PM CST February 26, 2020 in News

MSHP states causes of recent bridge crashes
MSHP states causes of recent bridge crashes
ROCHEPORT - Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to a crash Wednesday morning on the Missouri River Bridge near Rocheport. ... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, February 26 2020 Feb 26, 2020 Wednesday, February 26, 2020 6:34:00 PM CST February 26, 2020 in News

Missouri River towns bracing for more floods
Missouri River towns bracing for more floods
MOKANE - Mid-Missourians living near the Missouri River are preparing for another summer of floods. "I hear it's going... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, February 26 2020 Feb 26, 2020 Wednesday, February 26, 2020 6:10:00 PM CST February 26, 2020 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 37°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
10pm 35°
11pm 34°
12am 32°
1am 31°