Federal Holiday Bill Passed by Missouri House

COLUMBIA - The Missouri House passed legislation Thursday to prohibit any state or local government from restricting the practice, mention, or celebration of any federal holiday in a public place.

Republican House member Rick Brattin of Harrisonville is the sponsor of this bill and said people should have the right to celebrate federal holidays openly.

Parks, public schools and buildings are all considered public places.

Columbia resident Ashley Davis lives near Stephens Lake Park. She said she is not offended by celebrations in public places as long as they do not get out of hand.

"A park was meant to be used. If you can't use it on Thanksgiving, then what is the point of it being there," Davis said.

Currently there are 10 Federal holidays:

New Year's Day

Martin Luther King, Jr. Day



Washington's Birthday

Memorial Day

Independence Day

Labor Day

Columbus Day

Veterans Day

Thanksgiving Day

Christmas Day



The legislation does makes one exception by allowing rules covering the use of fireworks to still be enforced. So far the measure has been approved by the house and has been introduced in the senate.