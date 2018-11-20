Federal Indictment Names Kinloch Fire Chief

ST. LOUIS - A St. Louis-area fire chief is facing federal indictment for allegedly stealing more than $140,000 in money from the impoverished fire district.

The indictment of Kinloch Fire Protection District chief Darran Kelley was announced Thursday. Federal prosecutors allege he stole money from taxes, grant funds intended for a new pumper truck and donations that were aimed at helping the district keep the truck.

He is also accused of falsely claiming disability.

The district went out of service in December.

Kelley appeared in federal court late Thursday and was ordered to spend the night in jail.