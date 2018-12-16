Federal inspectors expected at fatal Missouri fire

KANSAS CITY (AP) — Federal teams are expected in Kansas City to help investigate a building fire that killed two firefighters.

Veteran firefighters, 43-year-old Larry J. Leggio and 39-year-old John Mesh, died Monday night when a section of the building collapsed while crews were battling the blaze. The Kansas City Star reports two firefighters injured in the collapse have been released from the hospital.

The fire department is investigating with help from police and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

ATF spokesman John Ham says experts will come to Kansas City from across the country to help determine how and where the fire started. The group includes fire inspectors and structural engineers.

The investigation will involve sorting through the rubble, where crews were still pouring water on hot spots Wednesday.