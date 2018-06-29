Federal judge narrows Brown family lawsuit against Ferguson

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A federal judge has narrowed a wrongful-death lawsuit filed by the family of Michael Brown Jr. against the city of Ferguson, Missouri, its former police chief and the ex-police officer who fatally shot the 18-year-old.

U.S. District Judge E. Richard Webber dismissed four of the seven counts Tuesday from the suit filed in April.

He told lawyers for Michael Brown Sr. and Lesley McSpadden that they must make a more persuasive claim for damages on behalf of their late adult child. Brown's parents didn't attend the two-hour hearing in St. Louis.

The lawsuit was filed in St. Louis County Court but moved to federal court at the defense's request.

Webber said he dismissed two "redundant" counts against former Ferguson Police Chief Thomas Jackson and former Officer Darren Wilson.