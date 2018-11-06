Federal Jury Awards $2.85 Million in Jail Suicide Case

ST. LOUIS- A federal jury in St. Louis has awarded $2.85 million to the family of a woman who hanged herself in a jail in Sullivan, Missouri.

Karen Palmer used string from the hood in her sweatshirt to hang herself on October 17th, 2009. Lawyers for her family sued, saying police were supposed to remove anything prisoners could use to harm themselves. Relatives said police also ignored a warning from the mother of Palmer's boyfriend that she shouldn't be left alone.

The verdict announced this week followed a five-day trial that ended January 18th.

Sullivan Police Chief George Counts and an attorney for the city declined comment.

Palmer was arrested on a warrant for trespassing. She was also being investigated for stealing prescription medication.