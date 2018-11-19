Federal Jury Convicts Mo. Man of Arson



COLUMBIA - A central Missouri man has been convicted on federal arson charges stemming from fires on the University of Missouri campus and at Stephens College.

The Columbia Daily Tribune reports that Christopher Kelley was found guilty on two counts of arson on Wednesday after a federal jury deliberated for two hours.

Kelley was accused of setting a pair of 2011 fires at the Audrey Webb Child Study Center at Stephens College and Ellis Library on the University of Missouri campus. No injuries were reported, and damage was estimated at about $1 million.

Kelley was taken into custody of the U.S. Marshals after the verdict. Kelley faces up to 40 years in federal prison without parole on each count, plus a fine of up to $500,000.