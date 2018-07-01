Federal jury finds Columbia man guilty in heroin scheme

JEFFERSON CITY - A federal jury convicted a Columbia man Thursday for obtaining and distributing heroin in Boone County over several months.

The jury found Clifford Andrew Lake guilty for actions spanning from Sept. 24 to Oct. 28, 2013.

Information obtained by the Columbia Police Department indicated Lake obtained and attempted to distribute heroin he got from both St. Louis and Chicago.

Ravid Donald Smith, Jr. and Lemont Michael Livingston aided Lake and have also pleaded guilty for their roles in the drug trafficking conspiracy, according to United States Attorney for the Western District of Missouri Tammy Dickinson.

The actions under question began in January 2013 when Columbia Police learned defendant Livingston was getting heroin from St. Louis and distributing it in the Columbia area. The investigation revealed Livingston also obtained drugs from the Chicago area during the summer and was being assisted by defendants Smith and Lake.

The Columbia Police Department used a source to make a controlled buy from Smith on September 24. Officers said Livingston and Lake were also present during the transaction. On October 28, officers served a search warrant against Livingston. Officers said Lake was inside the home when they entered. Officers said they found 196 grams of heroin, as well as scales, cutting materials and a handgun.

Federal statue states Lake faces between five to 20 years in federal prison, and a fine up to $1 million.

Sentencing will be completed after further investigation from the United State Probation Office.