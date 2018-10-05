Federal officials warn Springfield hospital to improve

SPRINGFIELD (AP) — A federal agency says Mercy Hospital Springfield will lose its eligibility for Medicare if it doesn't make changes to improve patient health and safety.

CMS spokeswoman Julie Brookhart says the findings involve patient rights and nursing services but she said she couldn't elaborate.

The hospital will lose its Medicare agreement Sept. 22 if the deficiencies are not corrected.

Mercy disclosed last week that it recently fired 12 employees for patient care that was not up to its standards. Mercy spokeswoman Sonya Kullmann said Friday that action was related to investigation. The hospital also hasn't disclosed the specific problems.