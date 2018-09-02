Federal prisoner in Missouri medical center dies

SPRINGFIELD (AP) - Officials are investigating the death of an inmate at a federal prison medical center in Missouri.

The U.S. Department of Justice says 57-year-old Cyprian Adoh died Wednesday. A spokeswoman for the U.S. Medical Center for Federal Prisoners says his death is being investigated as a homicide.

Adoh was found unresponsive and injured in his housing unit on July 19. He was transported to a local hospital and died days later due to complications of his injuries.

The spokeswoman says the FBI is investigating. She says another inmate has been identified as a suspect.

Adoh was a former social worker and probation officer from California. He was serving a roughly six-year sentence for conspiracy to commit health care fraud.