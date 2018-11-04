Federal prosecutors allege 2 men kidnapped, killed man

KANSAS CITY (AP) — Federal prosecutors allege that two Kansas City men killed a man after kidnapping him and attempting to use his debit card.

The U.S. attorney's office said 25-year-old Raynal King and 22-year-old Howard Ross III were charged in a six-count superseding indictment returned Tuesday.

The indictment adds Ross as a defendant and includes counts of carjacking and kidnapping resulting in the September death of 28-year-old Jaime Patton. The affidavit said Patton called his wife asking for the PIN to their debit card after leaving a hospital. Surveillance video from ATM locations where efforts to use the card failed show someone driving Pattton's vehicle and Patton in the passenger seat.

Patton was shot and left lying on a Kansas City road. Court documents said King blamed the shooting on someone else.