Federal Regulators Consider Criticism of Taum Sauk Rebuild Plan

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission will consider new criticisms of Ameren Corporation's plan to rebuild the Taum Sauk reservoir. The criticism was filed yesterday as the F-E-R-C gathered public comment before the agency makes its decision whether to let Ameren rebuild the mountaintop reservoir in rural southeast Missouri. Ameren spokesman Tim Fox says the utility has drawn up a rebuilding plan that emphasizes safety for the environment and nearby residents. The Missouri Department of Natural Resources says that among other things, Ameren must ensure it releases enough water from the reservoir to support nearby wildlife.