Federal Shutdown Starting to Ripple Through States

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - The federal government shutdown that has idled hundreds of thousands of workers is starting to have ripple effects in states.

Across the nation, around a dozen states already have furloughed hundreds of employees whose paychecks depend on federal money. State officials say thousands of additional employees could be furloughed if the federal budget stalemate isn't resolved this month.

Many of the furloughs have affected state workers who help determine whether people are eligible for disability benefits through Social Security. Others affected include workplace safety inspectors and civilian employees for state National Guard bureaus.

Some states have avoided furloughs by storing up federal money or dipping into state funds. But state officials say that is only a temporary solution.