Federal Study Releases Results of Get About Columbia

COLUMBIA - Get About Columbia released the results of a U.S. Department of Transportation study about the Nonmotorized Transportation Pilot Program on Tuesday.

The report reveals that, from 2007 to 2010, bicycling trips increased 26% and walking trips increased 14%. The experimental program focused on improvements to make non-motorized travel more appealing, including intersection improvements, sidewalks and bike lanes throughout the city.

Department of Transportation Get About Columbia Report