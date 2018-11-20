Federal Trial for Priest Set for June 4, 2012

KANSAS CITY - The federal trial against a Kansas City priest facing child pornography charges has been continued until

June 4, 2012.

The Rev. Shawn F. Ratigan had been previously scheduled to go on trial Monday. But his public defender, Bob Kuchar, asked for a continuance, saying he had not had time to adequately prepare for the case.

Kuchar was appointed to defend Ratigan in September after previous lawyers withdrew from the case.

Ratigan is facing three state child pornography charges and 13 federal charges alleging he possessed, produced and attempted to produce child porn.

The 45-year-old has pleaded not guilty on all charges