Feds approve disaster aid after Ferguson shooting

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - The federal Small Business Administration is making low-interest loans available to businesses and nonprofit groups that suffered economic losses from recent violence in Ferguson.

Gov. Jay Nixon said Wednesday that the federal government had approved the disaster assistance following the unrest that occurred over the Aug. 9 police shooting death of 18-year-old Michael Brown. Some businesses were looted and others lost customers as police and protesters repeatedly clashed.

The governor said St. Louis County is the primary county for the economic disaster declaration, but those in nearby St. Louis city and St. Charles, Franklin and Jefferson counties also would be eligible for federal assistance.

SBA representatives will be available at the Ferguson Public Library from Thursday through Sept. 17.