Feds Ask to Interview Wife of Suspected Bomber

PROVIDENCE, R.I. - A lawyer for the wife of suspected Boston Marathon bomber Tamerlan Tsarnaev says federal authorities have asked to speak with his client.

Authorities went to the suburban Rhode Island home of Tsarnaev's in-laws Sunday evening, where Katherine Russell Tsarnaev has been staying. Lawyer Amato DeLuca tells The Associated Press that she did not speak with them, and they are discussing how to proceed.

DeLuca says Tsarnaev did not suspect her husband of anything, and nothing seemed amiss after the bombings. He says she had been working 70 to 80 hours a week as a home health care aide, while her husband cared for their daughter.

DeLuca says on the day he died, Tamerlan Tsarnaev was home when his wife left for work.

He says the couple married in 2009 or 2010.