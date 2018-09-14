Feds: Bank tellers replaced $100 bills with $1 bills

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Federal prosecutors say two Kansas City bank tellers replaced $100 bills with $1 bills while stealing about $400,000 over at least five years.

One of the tellers, 46-year-old Stacey Lyn Crail, pleaded guilty Wednesday to bank fraud.

The Kansas City Star reports the Crail and the other, unnamed teller worked together at the Central Bank of Kansas City because bank rules require at least two employees enter the bank's vault together.

Prosecutors say that to cover their tracks, Crail and her accomplice falsified the balance sheets for their teller drawers.

According to the charges, Crail and the accomplice took about $390,000 from 2012 until May 2017 before the thefts were discovered.