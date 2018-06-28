Feds Blame Horses for Foul River

EMINENCE - Horses, not people, are fouling a southeast Missouri river. The Jacks Fork River draws thousands of visitors each year. But a seven-mile stretch below Eminence, about 120 miles southwest of St. Louis, has poor water quality. A report released Thursday by the U.S. Geological Survey found E-coli and fecal coliform levels worsened during trail rides with up to 3,000 riders. DNA testing concluded horses were a primary source of fecal coliform, followed by cattle and sewage. A USGS water quality specialist said boaters and swimmers were not to blame.