Feds Bust Nine People, Four Businesses in Drug Ring

JEFFERSON CITY - Nine people and four businesses have been indicted by a federal grand jury for conspiracy to distribute synthetic marijuana, also known as K2.

Among those indicted were Matthew Ashby Hawkins, 38, Patrick Ross Hawkins, 31 and Molly Jane Carmichael, 36, all residents of Columbia and children of 61-year-old John Hawkins, the operator of the recently indicted Bocomo Bay smoke shop.

The other individuals indicted are:

Alexander Vladimir McMillin, 29, of Columbia

Kent Allen Holtz, 42, of Kaiser

Chadwick James Schlicht, 43, of Osage Beach

Charles Sterling Austin, Jr., 61, of St. Charles

Scott Wesley Hanson, 47, of Versailles

Thomas Lee McCormack, 28, of Jefferson City

The four businesses indicted are:

Dynamic Scents in Columbia

Order Refill in Columbia

Puff N Stuff in Eldon

Mozark Products in Jefferson City

Officials said they believe the four businesses in the indictment worked together to distribute synthetic marijuana and launder money to avoid detection by authorities.

Despite the connection to John Hawkins, officials said they do not believe Bocomo Bay was part of the four-business conspiracy named in the indictment announced Friday.

The indictment also would require the defendants to turn over any property bought with money from the alleged conspiracies.