Feds Could Send Missouri $400 Million

WASHINGTON - The United States Senate has passed a $26.1 billion dollar extension of federal stimulus program, $400 million of which may go to Missouri. If the House approves the measure next week, the money would be distributed in two main grants--Medicaid and schools. Medicaid grants would be determined by the state's level of unemployment. Missouri would receive between $150 million and $210 million dollars, depending on its rate.

The state could also receive $189 million dollars for K-12 schools. The federal aid is meant to fill state budget gaps and avoid valuable school programs being cut. Missouri is looking to save much of the grant for the fiscal year 2012, when Governor Nixon projects that there will be a $600 million dollar shortfall.