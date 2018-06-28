Feds Drop Deportation Case

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

ST. LOUIS - The U.S. government has dropped a deportation case against Vladimir Noskov, 44, of University City. Originally from the Ukraine, Noskov is known as the "Mad Russian," a name he adopted while spending years as a gonzo-style radio and public-access TV reporter. Noskov's troubles began in August when he was arrested for creating a scene outside a restaurant. That alerted immigration officials to a 1984 incident when he pleaded guilty in California to possession of marijuana with intent to distribute. The crime became a deportable offense when immigration laws changed nine years ago.