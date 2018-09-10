Feds: Ex-Washington University official embezzled $300,000

Monday, September 10 2018
Source: The Associated Press
By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Federal prosecutors allege the former business director of Washington University's Division of Medical Education embezzled about $300,000 for her personal use.

An indictment unsealed Monday says Barbara Skudrzyk, of St. Louis, was indicted on six counts of mail fraud. She was arrested Monday.

Prosecutors say Skudrzyk used the university's money for personal work at her home, and bought Visa gift cards for use at restaurants, jewelry and other personal items. She also arranged for the school to pay for overseas trips for herself and her family.

Prosecutors say Skudrzyk, also known as Barbara Najarro, stole the money in a variety of ways between May 2010 and July 2018.

