Feds Get New Evidence on Taum Sauk Reservoir Failure

Missouri's Department of Natural Resources has a lot of evidence about the failure, but the agency said the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission never contacted DNR during the three-month investigation. Both agencies and Missouri's attorney general are investigating last December's disaster. The reservoir collapse sent one billion gallons of water rushing through Johnson's Shut-Ins State Park, injuring a family of five and causing extensive environmental damage.