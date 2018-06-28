Feds in KC Join Human Trafficking Initiative

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - The federal prosecutor's office in Kansas City has been chosen as one of six nationwide to lead a new initiative to fight human trafficking.

Beth Phillips, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Missouri, says her district's Human Trafficking Rescue Project will lead a partnership with the Kansas District and Missouri's Eastern District.

Federal officials announced the new teams this week as part of an effort to streamline federal investigations and prosecution of human trafficking cases.

Phillips says the Western District has prosecuted more human trafficking cases than any other in the country.

The appointment means additional prosecutors and agents from the FBI and Homeland Security will be available to deal with human trafficking cases.