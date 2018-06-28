Feds: Missouri woman involved in counterfeit phone scheme

SPRINGFIELD (AP) — A Missouri woman has pleaded guilty to federal charges stemming from the sale of more than $80 million worth of counterfeit cellphone components.

Federal prosecutors said in a release that 59-year-old Sherrie Householder of Nixa pleaded guilty Thursday to mail fraud, money laundering and tax evasion. In the plea, she admitted receiving more than $80 million from the sale of counterfeit phone components from 2012 through January 2016.

The office of the U.S. attorney for western Missouri says Householder operated Flash Technology, also known as Flash Tech, which was owned by Wang Lou, a Chinese citizen. The company sold the cellphone components over the internet and at a Springfield store.

Householder faces up to 35 years in prison and also has to repay the government nearly $9 million.