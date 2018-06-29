Feds say Missouri drug suspect dropped millions at casino

By: The Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD (AP) — Prosecutors say a 54-year-old Springfield man was a large-scale methamphetamine distributor who dropped more than $10 million into slot machines at an Oklahoma casino.

Patrick Brigaudin and three other men were arrested on drug conspiracy charges after federal agents raided Brigaudin's home on Feb. 29.

The Springfield News-Leader reports investigators found 12 pounds of methamphetamine and more than 6 pounds of heroin in a secret compartment under the bed of a pickup truck in his garage.

Prosecutors say in a motion to deny bond that Brigaudin put nearly $10.1 million into slot machines at Downstream Casino Resort in Quapaw, Oklahoma, between January 2009 and April 2015.

They say he withdrew just over $8.4 million from those same slots.

His court-appointed attorney didn't immediately return a call seeking comment.