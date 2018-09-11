Feds Seek New Mental Exam in 9/11 KC Airport Hoax

KANSAS CITY (AP) - Federal prosecutors say a Pennsylvania man accused of trying to take fake bombs through security at Kansas City International Airport on the 10th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks still isn't competent to stand trial.

The U.S. Attorney's Office in Kansas City filed a motion Thursday seeking a new mental evaluation for 49-year-old Anthony Falco, whose last known address was East Petersburg, Pa.

They say he has schizophrenia and isn't able to help in his defense against charges that he created a hoax and made false statements.

An earlier evaluation determined Falco was not a danger to himself or others, so he isn't eligible to be involuntarily committed in a mental institution. But since he's also not able to stand trial, prosecutors have said they might have to drop the charges.