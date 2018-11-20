Feds: Suspect Confesses to Joplin Mosque Fire

JOPLIN (AP) - Federal prosecutors say a 30-year-old Joplin man has confessed to twice trying to burn down a Planned Parenthood clinic and setting a fire that destroyed a mosque in August.

The allegations are contained in a motion filed Monday seeking to have Jedediah Stout remain in federal custody without bond.

Stout was arrested Friday and charged with two failed attempts in early October to set fire to the Planned Parenthood clinic in Joplin. That clinic does not provide abortions.

The U.S. Attorney's office says that after his arrest, Stout told FBI agents he was responsible for the clinic arson attempts and for setting fire to the Islamic Society of Joplin's building in July and August. The second fire destroyed the center.

A message was left Monday evening with Stout's public defender seeking comment.