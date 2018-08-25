Feds take over investigation on MU misappropriation of funds

COLUMBIA – The University of Missouri Police Department has forwarded the investigation into the possible misappropriation of funds to federal authorities because the former employee’s actions might have violated federal laws.

Additionally, university officials will continue to review policies and procedures related to the oversight and management of external accounts.

MU said the former employee misappropriated funds from an external account related to Greek Life.

The investigation began in July, and the public became aware after the university sent an informational email to students, faculty, and staff. According to a Q and A released by the MU News Bureau, the former staff member was fired after it was confirmed that they violated university policies.

You can find the previous story coverage here.