Feds Want Jeff City's Opinion on Columbia Airline

The airport was registered in 1978 to serve both cities, although only Columbia pays the taxes that run it.

Two companies, Regions-Air and Mesa Air, would like to serve the airport with a combination of St. Louis and Kansas City flights.

In April, the airport considered renaming itself the Columbia-Jefferson City Airport because traffic dropped by half from 2004.

Trans States Airlines announced in February it will stop serving Columbia, but the federal government ordered it to continue service until the airport finds a new airline.