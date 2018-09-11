Feds won't accept Missouri driver's licenses

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri residents soon will no longer be able to use their state driver's licenses as identification to get into most federal facilities.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has sent a letter to Missouri stating its exemption from federal Real ID requirements will come to an end Jan. 10. The letter to Missouri's revenue director was dated Monday and obtained Wednesday by The Associated Press.

The decision means that Missouri driver's licenses cannot be accepted as ID at military bases and most other federal facilities.

The 2005 Real ID Act set tougher requirements for proof of legal U.S. residency in order for state driver's licenses to be valid for federal purposes.

Missouri was among several states that fought back by passing their own laws prohibiting compliance with Real ID.