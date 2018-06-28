Feeding Families At The Lake

Judy Wimmer manages Share the Harvest Food Pantry. She also runs a second-hand store; profits from it pay the pantry's utilities.

"Long days, definitely," said Wimmer.

Shelves in the pantry may be stocked now, but it never lasts long.

"We see about 450 families each month, so about 1700 people," she said.

Most food for the pantry comes from the Central Missouri Food Bank where volunteers pack and deliver it to the lake.

"Year to date we've sent one million pounds of food to Lake of the Ozarks," said Kit brewer of the Central Missouri Food Bank.

They all agree families' need for food often goes unheard at the lake, drowned out by the hum of outboard motors and the roar of summer traffic.

"There are very poor people at the lake, doing the jobs so we all can have fun," said Wimmer. She says that food drives like Food for Families make all the difference. "We are thrilled to death, we couldn't do it without the food bank."

The 28 pounds of food each person gets from share the harvest each month may mean as much to the people giving it as the people getting it.

"It's so rewarding, the hugs from everyone, we really love it," said volunteer Deloris Patterson.

Share the Harvest and the Central Missouri Food Bank say people interested in donating and those in need of help can call to find out how to donate or if they qualify for food from the pantries.