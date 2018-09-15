Felon Father Pleads Guilty to Gun Charge

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

SPRINGFIELD - The father of a teenager accused of firing an assault rifle inside a Joplin middle school pleaded guilty Tuesday to gun charges. Gregory Lynn White pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of firearms and ammunition. White was convicted in California in 1988 for methamphetamine possession and in Florida in 1980 for attempted burglary. He could face up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. A sentencing date hasn't been scheduled. White's 13-year-old son took an assault rifle to Memorial Middle School in Joplin on Oct. 13 and pointed it at several teachers, school administrators and fellow students before firing a single shot into the ceiling. After pointing the gun at his principal and trying to fire, the gun jammed. The boy left the school and was arrested by police.