Felt face-masks: effectiveness and procedure

COLUMBIA - Community members have started coming up with their own unique ways to contribute during a worldwide pandemic.

Natasha Kelley, who manages a gas station, said she worries for her employees as they continue to work.

"Anything we can take more caution to, to protect our staff and community," she said. "That's all I'm trying to do."

Kelley has seen posts of people sewing face masks and decided to join the trend.

Jo Ann fabric's is already offering precut sizes for people looking to create these homemade masks.

MU Health Care said they will not be taking face mask donations from the community, however, they have a plan in place to supply local quilting guilds with a kit to make fabric masks if a lack of supplies requires it.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, public need for a face mask is only applicable when you are not trying to spread an illness, or if you are taking precaution while working or caring for elderly and high risk people.

In a health care setting, these felt masks will only be effective if used over an approved N-95 face mask, to allow for longer use of the approved mask. MU Health Care also advises that wearing a face mask in public will only be effective if you are sick and trying to prevent the spread via droplets.

In addition, if you are ill or coughing, MU Health Care said the only time you should be outside of the house is for a doctors appointment or drive-up testing.

Public use of a face mask is only effective if it is used correctly. Follow the CDC guidelines here when using one.