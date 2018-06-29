FEMA: 95,000 Eligible for Housing Aid in NY, NJ

NEW YORK (AP) - The Federal Emergency Management Agency says 95,000 people are eligible for emergency housing assistance in New York and New Jersey.



The program allows survivors who can't return to their homes due to storm Sandy damage to stay in certain hotels or motels until more suitable housing becomes available.



The figures for each state weren't available Tuesday.



FEMA also said more than 277,000 people in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut have registered for general assistance. More than $251 million has been approved.