FEMA assistance center to relocate to Osage County from Miller County

JEFFERSON CITY – A FEMA disaster recovery center will close at 7 p.m. Wednesday and relocate to Osage County on Friday, July 26.

The center will provide one-on-one assistance to Missourians affected by recent flooding, severe storms, and tornadoes.

Recovery specialists from the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the U.S. Small Business Administration will provide information on available services, explain assistance programs, and help survivors complete or check the status of their applications.

The recovery center closing Wednesday in Miller County is located at 309 E. 2nd Street in Eldon.

The center will relocate to Osage County for three days, beginning Friday. It will be located at 611 E. Main Street in Linn.

The center will be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m on Friday and Saturday, July 26th and 27th. It will be closed on Sunday and open again on Monday, July 29th, from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Missourians from any county may visit any recovery center.

Before visiting a recovery center, residents are asked to register online at DisasterAssistance.gov or call 800-621-FEMA (3362).

For updates, visit FEMA's website.