FEMA Denies Disaster Declaration in Mo.

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon says he's disappointed that the Federal Emergency Management Agency has denied a request to provide disaster aid to residents in 18 southern and northern Missouri counties recently hit by violent weather.

Nixon said Monday that the state will continue to provide aid to communities, even though residents whose homes were damaged won't be eligible for federal grants. FEMA also denied an aid request from Illinois.

Three Missouri residents died and numerous others suffered damage to their homes and businesses from the late February storms that included tornadoes, hail, high winds and heavy rain.

Nixon had requested a major disaster declaration for the counties of Adair, Barry, Barton, Bollinger, Cape Girardeau, Cedar, Dallas, Daviess, Laclede, Linn, Madison, Phelps, Polk, Pulaski, Scott, Stoddard, Stone and Taney.