FEMA disaster relief center in Cole County closes

3 days 6 hours 8 minutes ago Tuesday, August 20 2019 Aug 20, 2019 Tuesday, August 20, 2019 3:04:00 AM CDT August 20, 2019 in News
By: Connor McCann, KOMU 8 Reporter
JEFFERSON CITY - The Cole County FEMA Disaster Relief Center in Jefferson City is wrapping up operations on Tuesday, but help will still be available for those who need it.

The center was created after storms, a tornado and flooding ravaged the area in spring and early summer.

"We encourage anyone who wants to sit down with FEMA and the Small Business Administration to come here to the disaster recovery center while it's still open," FEMA spokesperson John Mills said.

The relief center has been able to provide around $1.2 million worth of grants to the Mid-Missouri area, including almost $650 thousand to Cole County.

The center closing doesn't mean those still affected by the disasters are out of luck because they can still reach FEMA online or over the phone.

"You may be in a living situation that's going to be changing," Mills said. "We want people to contact us with their updated mailing address... and if they need additional assistance they can ask us."

FEMA hasn't been the only one assisting those affected by the disasters. The Small Business Administration has aided those in need, as well.

"We still will be able to provide low-interest disaster assistance loans [after the center closes]," SBA Public Information Officer Corey Williams said.

While FEMA has aided people with grants, the SBA has provided loans to businesses, homeowners and non-profit organizations affected by the disasters.

"When you think about economic injuries, it's sometimes the things you can't see," Williams said. "You can see the blown-in windows and the water in the building, but the drop in sales and cancelled contracts are something to keep in mind."

FEMA and the SBA can both be reached online. You can also reach FEMA over the phone at 1 (800) 621-3362.

