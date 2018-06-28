FEMA Forms Disaster Plans

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) - The Federal Emergency Management Agency says it is drawing up plans for a handful of disasters including a large earthquake on the New Madrid fault. FEMA Administrator R. David Paulison says the agency no longer expects states to develop such responses. Instead, the agency is forming "base plans" for responding to specific calamities. FEMA officials expect to finish plans for a massive San Francisco Bay Area quake by the end of the year. They're also at work on another response blueprint for a large quake on the New Madrid fault, which runs from southern Illinois to northeastern Arkansas and lurks beneath St. Louis.