FEMA outlines how disaster victims can apply for assistance

COLUMBIA - Anyone affected by mid-Missouri's tornado and flooding can now apply for federal assistance.

Those wanting to apply should first check with insurance to see which policy would cover the damage, a FEMA press release said.

The next step is to document any household damage and register with FEMA.

People should then expect a FEMA inspector to call and schedule a free appointment. The inspector will assess specific damage.

During the inspection, people should be ready to show a photo ID and proof of insurance. The inspector will ask about other residents in the household and how exactly the damaged happened.

The inspector will not provide an estimate at that time, but will instead forward the information collected to be reviewed and a determination made.

Within 10 days of inspection, a letter will arrive explaining the grant received and how the money is to be used.

Any follow-up questions or concerns can be referred directly to FEMA's Helpline at 800-621-3362.