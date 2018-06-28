FEMA Repays St. Louis for Summer Storm Cleanup

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

ST. LOUIS -- Governor Matt Blunt says St. Louis will get $2.6 million in grant money to reimburse authorities for a massive cleanup effort after two storms in July. The storms knocked out power to more than 500,000 people and left trees down throughout the St. Louis area. Blunt says the grant money from FEMA will reimburse city and county authorites for their cleanup costs. $1.2 million dollars will repay St. Louis County authorities for tree removal and the cost of disposing of spoiled food. $1.4 million dollars will repay St. Louis City for removing tree limbs.