FEMA representatives to visit homes affected by flooding

JEFFERSON CITY - The Federal Emergency Management Agency announced Saturday that representatives will visit the 33 Missouri counties affected by recent severe storms and flooding.

FEMA representatives and Disaster Survivor Assistance teams said they will be in the field verifying damages for people who applied for federal assistance. The inspectors will contact the homeowners and renters to schedule a time to meet.

The inspectors are contractors and will display official photo identification. FEMA officials said it is important for residents to ask to see their identification if it is not displayed because it helps prevent fraud.

People or business owners who apply for disaster loans with the U.S. Small Business Administration may also be contacted by a loss verifier to inspect the damaged property.

Those affected can apply for assistance here or call 800-621-3362 or 800-462-7585 from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week. The deadline to apply is Mar. 21.