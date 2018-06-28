FEMA + SEMA = MO Aid

The Federal Emergency Management Agency has joined forces with Missouri's State Emergency Management Agency to open a Rocheport field office. So far, 821 people have registered for help.

FEMA approved 9 Missouri counties for federal disaster aid on March 16, with another 27, including Howard County, designated for individual aid on March 24.

"It seemed like, during the last week, things were kind of going slow," recalled Bryan Kunze of Howard County. "But, there was a lot of assessments for them to get throughout the state. So, it's just one of those things that takes time to get done."

So far, FEMA has approved $350,000 for individuals across the state. But, the agency said even insured storm victims should apply for help because losses that are insured or underinsured can qualify for aid.

Call SEMA toll-free at 1-800-621-3362 for more information.