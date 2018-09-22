FEMA Teams Up With SBA

The Federal and State Emergency Management Agencies teamed up with the federal Small Business Administration. Now, SBA customer service representatives are at all disaster recovery centers in mid-Missouri, including the joint field office in Boone County.

SBA offers low-interest, disaster loans to homeowners, renters, businesses and non-profit groups that are not insured or under-insured.

"They would register with FEMA first, so we want them to call the FEMA line," said SBA's Charmagne Husmann. "They call FEMA, register with FEMA, and then FEMA will, in most cases, refer them over to the SBA. And, if they receive the SBA packet in the mail, they definitely want to fill it out and turn it back in."

For more information about SBA loans, call FEMA toll-free at 1-800-621-3362.