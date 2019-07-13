FEMA to go door-to-door in Chariton County Sunday after flooding
CHARITON COUNTY - FEMA representatives will visit Brunswick this Sunday, July 14 to help get neighbors signed up for assistance.
The area dealt with major flood levels earlier this year.
The reps will be at Brunswick City Hall starting at 10 a.m. Sunday. They will also go door-to-door in some areas.
This assistance is not just for people living within the city, but also for county residents as well.
In a Facebook post on the city's page, it urges neighbors who need help to make sure to talk with FEMA while they're in town Sunday.
It also said the Mobile Recovery Center will be set up some time during the week of July 22.
